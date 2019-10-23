Imam Khomeini, Béjaïa ports striving to develop trade exchanges

According to the Ports and Maritime Organization, Head of Béjaïa Port Adel Deris said during the visit the Algerian managers became acquainted with Khuzestan facilities and achievements in fighting sea pollution, loading and unloading and the significant role of the private sector in developing structures.

Meanwhile, managing director of Ports and Maritime Organization described the sister-hood MoU as start of moving toward more development in technical cooperation.

Both sides have so far maintained educational cooperation in ports as well as exchanging experiences.

Deris also said maritime transportation, exchanging technical experiences and increasing the volume of commercial exchanges are among important capacities for implementing sisterhood agreement between the two sides.

He noted that Imam Khomeini Port enjoys ample of potentials suitable for private sector, investors and processing raw materials.

9376*1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish