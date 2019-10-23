Isfahan ready to expand ties with Bangladesh

Speaking in a meeting with Bangladesh Ambassador to Tehran F M Gousal Azam Sarker, Heidar Qasemi said Iran has long-standing relations with Bangladesh especially after its independence.

Referring to cultural commonalities between Iranian and Bangladesh people, he said both countries are Muslim and can make more efforts to further broaden cooperation.

He described Isfahan as an important province in Iran which enjoys high capacities in energy, agriculture, modern technologies and tourism sectors, adding that the city is ready to maintain cooperation with Bangladesh.

Referring to US withdrawal from Iran's nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) followed by its unilateral sanctions against Iran, he said some countries proved that they are not complying with their commitments but Iran was committed and took advantage of this opportunity for developing cooperation with friends, Qasemi said.

Earlier, Azam Sarker said that Dhaka is willing to develop cooperation with Tehran on different fields.

The ambassador also referred to agricultural and tourism capacities in both countries being regarded as suitable grounds for expansion of bilateral relations.

He said that resumption of flights between Dhaka and Tehran would help expand tourism cooperation.

He further expressed his country's readiness to further make use of Iran's useful experiences in nanotechnology.

