Value of export of Persian Gulf Special Zone reaches $ 710 million

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Hassan Khalaj Tehrani said that with over 3.1 million tons of manufactured products entering Iran's markets has had a significant share in the country's industry.

The official added that this amount of exports was the highest in the region compared to the production of Mobarakeh rolls at $276 million and Hormuzgan steel slabs at $177 million.

The Managing director of the Special Economic Zone for the Minerals and Metal Industries of the Persian Gulf said that during this period about 720,000 tons of slabs, 820,000 tons of sponge iron by Hormuzgan Steel Company, 720,000 tons of sponge iron from South Kaveh Steel Plant, plus 31,000 tons of aluminum ingots and 3,000 tons of zinc ingot produced.

Khalaj Tehrani called Saba Steel the only producer of hot briquettes in Iran and stated that in the first six months of this year 235,000 tons of this product were produced.

He said that Kaveh steel factories have produced 595,000 tons and South Steel produced 9,000 tons of billets.

Referring to the importance of export prospects in creating value-added, Tehrani went on to say that in this regard, more than 1,800 million tons of all kinds of mineral and metal products were exported from the Persian Gulf region valued $ 710 million.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish