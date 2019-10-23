Home-made drone collapsed in SW Iran

Speaking to IRNA, Panbedaneh Pour said the damaged drone was conducting maneuver.
Ahvaz, Oct 23, IRNA – Governor of Shooshtar Hossein Panbedaneh Pour said on Wednesday that the collapsed home-made drone in Shoaybiyeh-ye Gharbi, Khuzestan Province belonged to Iranian military forces.
Speaking to IRNA, Panbedaneh Pour said the damaged drone was conducting maneuver.
After doing investigations by aerospace forces, the drone was handed over to related department, he said.
