Oct 23, 2019, 6:20 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83528868
0 Persons

Tags

Home-made drone collapsed in SW Iran

Home-made drone collapsed in SW Iran

Ahvaz, Oct 23, IRNA – Governor of Shooshtar Hossein Panbedaneh Pour said on Wednesday that the collapsed home-made drone in Shoaybiyeh-ye Gharbi, Khuzestan Province belonged to Iranian military forces.

Speaking to IRNA, Panbedaneh Pour said the damaged drone was conducting maneuver.

After doing investigations by aerospace forces, the drone was handed over to related department, he said. 

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 15 =