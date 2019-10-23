Iran, Oman call for expansion of tourism cooperation

In the meeting, they also held talks on the latest developments in both countries relations.

Mounesan is in Muscat upon invitation of his Omani counterpart Ahmad bin Naser to review bilateral cooperation between Iran and Oman and developing relations.

During his stay, Mounesan visited Omani historical works and also Oman tourism exhibition.

Oman's Minister of Tourism visited Iran on February 25, 2018 and held a meeting with Mounesan on ways to develop Muscat-Tehran relations in tourism sector.

Iran is now regarded as the second fastest-growing country in terms of attracting foreign tourists, with 49% growth after Ecuador, according to a new report issued by the World Tourism Organization.

Iran hosted a total of 4.867 million foreign tourists in 2017, in 2018 with a growing of 49.9% hosted 7.295 million foreign tourists and reached the 2nd rank in the world's fastest-growing tourism, Ecuador is the fastest-growing country with 51% among the countries of the world in attracting tourists.

