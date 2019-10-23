Ambassadors, economic Attachés of 10 foreign countries attending Gelim, Pistachio Festival

The advisor of Kerman Governor for Information and Public Relations affairs said on Wednesday that the festival will be held in Sirjan, Rafsanjan, and Kerman on October 30-November 1.

According to Abbas Taqizadeh, the presence of ambassadors and economic Attachés from Austria, Afghanistan, Belarus, Malaysia, Tajikistan, South Africa, North Korea, Pakistan, Belgium, and Denmark has been finalized so far and the number of ambassadors to the festival is likely to increase.

The official stated the main program of the Gelim and Pistachio Festival, October 30 in Sirjan will be held at the presence of ambassadors and Economic Attachés, Ali Asghar Mounesan, Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism, Gholamreza Ansari, Deputy Minister of Economic Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hossein AmirAbdallahian the Assistant of Speaker of the Parliament and the Director-General of International Affairs of the Parliament will be held.

Taqizadeh, referring to the variety of tourist attractions and cultural capacities of Kerman province, noted that attractions, rituals, crafts and local cuisine of different parts of the province will be introduced to the guests at the exhibition on the sidelines of the festival in Sirjan.

He also said that Pistachio Festival will be held at Haj Aqa Ali House with the participation of foreign and domestic guests in Rafsanjan n October 31.

He mentioned the meeting of ambassadors and Economic Attachés with the economic activists of the province, among other programs of the festival, which will be held in Kerman.

