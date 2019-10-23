Iran vows to render medical services to Omani nationals

“Iran’s well-equipped hospitals treat international patients every year. Most sophisticated operations on eyes, kidneys, brain and others are carried out there. Such operations are more cost-effective than other countries,” said Ali Asghar Mounesan, Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister on Wednesday, inviting Omani nationals to visit Iran for their health services.

“These possibilities together with historical, natural and cultural attractions are a good opportunity for the Omanis to travel to Iran,” he added.

Mounesan urged Omani authorities to add Iran to the list of countries whose medical services are authorized by the Persian Gulf littoral states.

Oman’s Health Minister Ahmed Mohammed Obaid Al Saidi described Iran as a country boasting on its unique and most-advanced medical centers in the Middle East.

He added the Oman is processing the authorization of Iranian medical centers for Omani nationals.

Al Saidi said his country is to encourage more Omani nationals to choose Iran as a proper destination for medical services.

