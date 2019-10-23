Italian envoy calls for bolstering cultural ties with Iran

Iranian province of Khorasan Razavi and Italian city 'Matera' enjoy long-standing cultural ties, he said adding that one of the streets of 'Matera' has been named 'Khorasan'.

The province is proud of having a number of figures namely Khayyam, Attar as well as Ferdowsi, he said adding that Matera has been selected as "2019 European Capital of Culture".

Two sides could seize opportunity to expand their bilateral cooperation, he said.

The two sides archeologists can conduct various projects in archeology, he underlined.

The Italian official further noted that the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Iran is capable enough to be targetted as a tourist destination.

