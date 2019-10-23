Police Liaison Office inaugurated at Pakistan embassy

The inauguration ceremony was held at the presence of Brigadier General Hadi Shirzad Chief of INTERPOL and Head of International Police of the Islamic Republic of Iran was the special guest.

DG West Asia Syed Rasoul Mousavi and Director of Pakistan Safari of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as a number of diplomats, high-ranking Iranian officials and dignitaries also attended the ceremony.

Pakistan Ambassador to Tehran Riffat Masood welcomed the initiative of Iran and Pakistan to open Police link offices in both countries to counter human trafficking, smuggling, illegal immigration, and banking frauds.

She lauded establishing such cooperation and collaboration between Iran and Pakistan, saying it will curb human trafficking and smuggling through borders and it will enhance trade and commercial activities between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Shirzad lauded the friendly relations and historic cultural, religious and security commonalities between the two neighbors.

He emphasized the importance of promoting bilateral international cooperation and fighting against transnational crimes, particularly in the field of police cooperation.

It is necessary to use the diplomatic capacities for establishment of a sustainable security between countries, he added.



FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) link office has been set up in order to promote bilateral cooperation on Police matters such as commercial banking frauds, cyber-crimes, illegal immigration, and human trafficking, liaison with INTERPOL, etc.

