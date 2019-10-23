Iran, Serbia discuss regional developments in Baku

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dačić in Baku on Wednesday on the sidelines of 18th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit of the Heads of State and Government.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral and regional issues.

Zarif has also met his Iraqi counterpart Ali al Hakim, discussing issues of mutual interest such as current unrest in Lebanon, wars in Syria and Yemen, Iran’s regional peace initiative called Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE).

Zarif is in the Azerbaijani capital Baku to attend the Preparatory Ministerial Meeting of NAM during October 23-24.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani is also set to travel to the neighboring country to take part in the 18th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit of the Heads of State and Government in Azerbaijan, that will take charge of the organisation’s presidency for the next three years.

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is a forum of 120 developing world states that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc. After the United Nations, it is the largest grouping of states worldwide.

9218**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish