Bangladesh keen on cooperation with Iran

Gousal Azam Sarker made the remarks in a meeting with provincial official, Heydar Qassemi held in Isfahan at the governorate-general office.

The ambassador pointed to agricultural and tourism capacities of the two countries as the ground for expansion of bilateral relations.

He said that resumption of flights between Dhaka and Tehran would help tourism development.

He further expressed his country's readiness to gain Iran's' useful experiences in the area of nanotechnology.

Referring to exchange of visits of the Iranian and Bangladeshi officials to either country, the ambassador said that such visits have facilitated development of cooperation.

For his part, the provincial official called for cultural, tourism and economic cooperation with Dhaka.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish