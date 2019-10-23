Minister says Iran self-reliant in its defense power

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session on Wednesday, Hatami said that today the enemies face a nation that is unified behind its armed forces.

He said that any mistake by the enemies will receive a response which will embarrass them more than ever.

They acted wrongfully in the seizure of the Iranian ship, the Brigadier-General said, noting that Iran strongly responded to their violation at the very first moment and will do so in the future as well.

Hatami said that the Iranian armed forces are fully prepared to respond to any threat and excessive demand of the enemies.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish