President Rouhani says enemy thinks hurting nuclear deal destroys Islamic Establishment

President Rouhani said that the people outsmart their enemies, adding that there were some people that were after saying that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump are not that bad of people, but the Iranian government is ineffective.

He said that the government uses all at its hands to reach something that is in the interest of the people of Iran in the negotiations.

President Rouhani added that the people of Iran all are well-aware that who hurt the JCPOA and that what benefits Iran could have had through the deal.

Referring to his trip to New York for attending the UN General Assembly, he said three of the leaders of the world were amazed that right after the deal was signed all the big companies of the world were rushing to Iran.

The JCPOA had a good impact on the lives of the people, but the US extremists, Saudi Arabia, and the Zionist regime.

Regarding the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) bills in Iran, he added that Iran is proud of the fact that it is involved in fighting terrorism and corruption, that's why it shouldn’t allow its banking system to be accused of money-laundering.

He also said that Iran needs to ease ties with other countries to be able to enter their markets.

According to Article 123 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, President Rouhani forwarded the Act of Amendment to the Law of Anti Money Laundering to the Judicial Branch and the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Finance.

FATF introduces itself as an inter-governmental body established in 1989 by the Ministers of its Member jurisdictions. The objectives of the FATF are to set standards and promote effective implementation of legal, regulatory and operational measures for combating money laundering, terrorist financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system.

The FATF is, therefore, a “policy-making body” which works to generate the necessary political will to bring about national legislative and regulatory reforms in these areas.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish