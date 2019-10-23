Oct 23, 2019, 1:23 PM
Iran, Iraq FMs discuss issues of mutual interest

Tehran, Oct 23, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Iraqi Foreign Minister, Mohamed Ali Alhakim, held talks on Wednesday on the sidelines of Non-Alignment Movement (NAM) meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The two top diplomats discussed the most recent development of mutual relations, regional issues, especially the issues of northern Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, the Persian Gulf, Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE).

Zarif arrived in Baku late on Tuesday to attend ministerial meeting of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in the capital of Azerbaijan Republic.

Baku is to host the 18th NAM Summit on October 25-26 which will be preceded by the ministerial meeting slated to open on Wednesday.

President Hassan Rouhani is also slated to attend the 18th NAM Summit scheduled to be held in Baku on Friday.

