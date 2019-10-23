Iran welcomes measure to ensure Syrian territorial integrity

Referring to the agreement between Russia and Turkey with regard to developments in Northern Syria, Abbas Mousavi described the agreement as a positive step for bringing back stability and peace to the region.

He expressed hope for the mentioned agreement to pave the way for removing Turkey's security concerns and preserving territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Syria.

Iran has always been after holding peaceful talks and adopting peaceful approaches for settlement of disputes, he said.

Iran has always encouraged intra-Syria negotiations to reach agreement and considers ADANA agreement as a suitable basis for removal of concerns of Syria and Turkey.

Mousavi said that presence of foreign forces in northern Syria does not bring security to the region, underlining the fact that regional problems are intra-regional and US forces' withdrawal from the region will be helpful to restore peace and security.

Fortunately, effects of Astana process in safeguarding Syria by creating constitutional committee in the near future has gained momentum.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message called for ending incursion into Syria and addressing all concerns in light of ADANA Agreement between Syria and Turkey.

"The imperative now is to end the incursion into #Syria & address all concerns through #ADANA," Zarif tweeted on Tuesday night.

He added: "Meanwhile, it is essential that the core principles of JUS IN BELLO are fully observed: distinction between civilians and combatant, & prohibition on inflicting unnecessary suffering."

