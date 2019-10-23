NAM ministerial meeting opens in Baku, Zarif attends

In the today meeting, the participants are to discuss latest international and regional developments, review the final document about the plight of the people of Palestine living under systematic ethnic cleansing by the occupying forces of Israel and prepare the joint statement.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is planned to fly to Baku on Thursday to take part in the 18th NAM summit slated for October 25-26.

Rouhani's visit will take place at the official invitation from his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

Azeri officials have already announced that representatives from 158 world countries and several international bodies will attend the Baku event.

