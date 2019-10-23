President Rouhani due to visit Baku Thursday

The visit will take place upon the official invitation of Azeri President Ilham Aliyev, Ali Reza Moezi said.

In addition to delivering speech about Iran's position on important regional and international issues, Rouhani is supposed to hold bilateral talks with his Azeri counterpart on implementing agreements and joint projects, he added.

Rouhani is also to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other countries on the issues of mutual interests, regional and international topics.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is currently on a visit to Baku to participate in NAM ministerial meeting.

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is a forum of 120 developing world states that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc. NAM is the largest grouping of states worldwide after the United Nations.

