President Rouhani due to visit Baku Thursday

Tehran, Oct 23, IRNA – President Hassan Rouhani is scheduled to depart for Baku on Thursday to attend the 18th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, Deputy Chief of Staff the Presidential Office for Communications and Information said.

The visit will take place upon the official invitation of Azeri President Ilham Aliyev, Ali Reza Moezi said.

In addition to delivering speech about Iran's position on important regional and international issues, Rouhani is supposed to hold bilateral talks with his Azeri counterpart on implementing agreements and joint projects, he added.

Rouhani is also to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other countries on the issues of mutual interests, regional and international topics.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is currently on a visit to Baku to participate in NAM ministerial meeting.

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is a forum of 120 developing world states that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc. NAM is the largest grouping of states worldwide after the United Nations.

