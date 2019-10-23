Iran, Azerbaijan to build joint industrial township

Addressing a meeting of 60-member delegation of Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Chamber of Commerce in Baku, he said that construction of the industrial township is to set up processing industry for agricultural products and producing industrial outputs in order to export them to the two countries and other regional states.

He said that situation of Azerbaijan Republic for is satisfactory for Iranian businessmen to develop trade ties with Commonwealth of Independent States.

The Ambassador said that the Embassy is ready to offer guidance for Iranian businessmen to develop economic cooperation with Azerbaijan Republic.

Iran exported goods worth $290 million to Azerbaijan Republic in the first half of the current Iranian year, up by two folds compared to the corresponding period last year.

Jahangirzadeh hoped that Tehran-Baku commercial relations would hit $600 million a year in near future.

8072**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish