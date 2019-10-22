Pres. Rouhani: Iran-Iraq railroad connection on agenda

Addressing a session of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution late on Tuesday, he added that massive turnout in the big spiritual Arbaeen ceremony in which 3.5 million Iranians participated indicates people's devotion to religion and Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Infallible Household, especially Imam Hossein (AS), third Shia Imam.

"Arbaeen rally has turned into a big event, glorious epic and symbol of unity and solidarity among the Muslims and Shias," Rouhani said.

"While the enemies are trying to show the region insecure and unstable, we witness a multimillion rally in the most secure and peaceful conditions," he said.

Describing diversity of the participants in the great gathering as significant, he said that it demonstrates deep bond among lovers of Imam Hossein (AS).

The president hailed coordination and cooperation between the Iranian and Iraqi officials in holding Arbaeen ceremony in the best manner, saying that Iraqi officials and people were kind and hospitable towards pilgrims of Imam Hossein (AS).

Arbaeen rally is the biggest opportunity for showcasing national unity and integrity, he said, noting that Arbaeen ceremony does not belong to a specific group and party as they have come together around Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Infallible Household.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish