Zarif: Multilateralism severely at risk by US

Upon arrival in Baku Airport, he added that Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) ministerial meeting will open on Wednesday prior to NAM Summit, noting that the events will mainly focus on multilateralism.

"It is necessary for the countries to consider basis of diplomacy and multilateralism," he said.

NAM Summit will also provide an opportunity for the high-ranking officials to hold talks with each other, he noted.

Zarif left Tehran for Baku late on Tuesday to attend the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

The meeting will be held on Wednesday and Thursday before the 18th NAM Summit in Baku.

President Hassan Rouhani is also slated to attend the 18th NAM Summit scheduled to be held in Baku on Friday.

8072**2050

