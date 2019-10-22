Zarif off to Baku to attend NAM Meeting

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Tuesday that the meeting will be held on Wednesday and Thursday before the 18th NAM Summit in Baku.

President Hassan Rouhani is also slated to attend the 18th NAM Summit scheduled to be held in Baku on Friday.

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is a forum of 120 developing world states that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc. After the United Nations, it is the largest grouping of states worldwide.

