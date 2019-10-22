ICOM inscribes Iran's Ahwaz 'Museum of Science and Nature'

Head of the Museum of Science and Nature University of Shahid Chamran University Ahvaz Bijan Barazandeh said that vast scientific, research and educational activities as well as innovations, inventions and observance of standards of quality control at the Museum paid off.

Established in 2001, the Museum with the aim of elevating students' theoretical and applied knowledge tries to create educational, scientific, and artistic atmosphere, the official website of Shahid Chamran University reported.

This place can increase students' self-confidence and keeps them in close contact with science, as well as nurturing the research spirit and prevent them from wasting their time, it added.

