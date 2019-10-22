Iran's view of China's engagement strategic

Ali Akbar Velayati met Tuesday with Chinese Special Envoy for Middle East Affairs Zhai Jun and the two sides conferred on bilateral ties and regional issues.

The Supreme Leader's advisor in this meeting positively assessed China's stances on Iran, adding that China is an important country for Iran and there are very deep relations between the two countries and the Islamic Republic of Iran's view of these interactions is strategic. "I have also tried in this regard since the very founding of these relations, and as an observer, I have always seen the development of Iran-China relations, and this strategic development will continue," Velayati added.

"We are witnessing a critical situation in the region and very important developments are taking place, and most of the countries in the world want to be more active in the region, and we want China to be more active in the region, and it needs to take steps to develop regional cooperation," he said.

He noted that Syria has been attacked by foreigners and foreign-backed terrorists for the past 8 years and Iran has initially supported Syria as a friendly country, as it did in Iraq, and if Iran had not helped Baghdad, Iraq would have been fallen into the hands of Daesh.

China's special envoy to the Middle East, for his part, also praised Iran's positive cooperation in the region and noted that Iran-China relations are at a very good level and the strategic partnership between the two countries is very developed and relations are very deep.

The region is very sensitive and security needs to be restored, he said. He went on to say about Iran-Saudi relations that Iran and Saudi Arabia are important countries in the region and should have a peaceful relationship.

The two sides then discussed the development of bilateral, regional and international relations.

