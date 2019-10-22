Iran has capacity of producing 210,000 megawatts of clean energy

Speaking to reporters, Homayoun Haeri said Tuesday at a ceremony marking the inauguration of Qom's electricity project at the 230-kilowatt-hour site of Neyzar of Qom that now 841 MW of wind and solar power produced in the country which this figure will increase to 1,000 megawatts by the end of current Iranian year (starting on March 21).

Referring to the capacity of Qom to build new energy settlements, he said that the plant with 1,000 hectares of land, will have the capacity to produce 500 megawatts of solar power.

Haeri emphasized that measuring capacity for wind and solar power plants has been carried out in the country and according to these studies there are very good capacities in the field of clean energy in the country.

The deputy energy minister, saying that the coefficient of the solar power plants of the country is higher than the average of the world, pointed out that in some hours last summer the capacity of solar power plants in the country reached 500 MW, which is very good.

