NCC, French University signed MoU on scientific cooperation

Prior to signing the agreement, Head of Iran National Cartographic Center Massoud Shafiei expressed satisfaction over the reinforcement of the organization's long-standing cooperation with France over 30 years ago and noted that we hope in the new period of cooperation and with the continued scientific and technical support of the University of Grenoble, to witness tangible changes and a growing partnership at the earliest.

Referring to the need for coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Head of Iran National Cartographic Center stated that this was a matter of support of the government from Iran's international scientific cooperation and that it was ready to accept French experts.

Professor Andrea Walpersdorff, on behalf of Professor Liz Dumasi, dean of the University of Grenoble Alps, described her trip to Iran and cooperation with the Iran National Cartographic Center as important and effective.

One of the most interesting and important issues for the university's research team is monitoring of crustal movements in the Makran area for economic investment and examination of the Daroneh fault, she said.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish