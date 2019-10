Elahe Mansoryan Samiroumi beat her Turkish rival Ece Cakir 2-0 to grab the golden medal at the 15th World Wushu Championships.

She had knocked out Lydia Salameh of Lebanon in semifinals and French fighter Alice cordonnier in quarterfinals to make her way to the finals.

Elahe joined her sister Shahrbano and other compatriot Maryam Hashemi who also earned gold medals on Monday in their categories.

