Maria Zakharova responded to Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday and wrote that Zuckerberg believes Russia, China, and Iran will intervene in the 2020 US presidential election’ preliminary stage. It is fake news on social media that it is not only worthless but has also been made out of frustration.

Iran, Russia, and China are trying to interfere in the US presidential elections, the Facebook CEO said in an interview with NBC television yesterday.

He then pointed to the blocking of several Iranian and Russian accounts to combat foreign infiltration in the US, North Africa, and Latin America’s situations.

According to Zuckerberg, these accounts had published information on elections, policy-making, environmental issues, and racial differences.

The United States has accused Russia of meddling in the country's presidential election for the past three years.

This led to intensified tensions between Russia and the US and even led to diplomatic saber-rattling.

Two years ago, the United States expelled 35 Russian diplomats and five Russian diplomatic buildings, including two consulates, were closed and seized.

