60 flights to Iraq in one day from Imam Khomeini Airport registered

Ali Rostami said that in the Arbaeen flights last year, a record number of incoming flights from Iraq to Imam Khomeini airport was 36 flights, stated that this year Imam Airport, registered the record of passenger transportation during the Arbaeen days.

Director of Imam Khomeini Airport Company said that last year, the number of pilgrims who traveled from Imam Khomeini Airport to Iraq in one day was 7,098, compared to 11,453 in this year's Arbaeen flights.

In other development, hundreds of thousands of foreigners from 20 countries passed through Iran’s Shalamcheh border crossing to enter Iraq for Arbaeen religious ceremonies.

“300,000 foreigners crossed into Iraq through Iran’s Shalamcheh border crossing,” said Colonel Ali Akbar Saqai, Commander of Iran’s Police Force that provided security for Arbaeen pilgrims.

Most of the foreigners were from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and India.

He mentioned that no security incident was registered at the Shalamcheh border during the past several days, adding that the crossing point is one of Iran’s safest border crossings.

The Iranian police official stressed that Iraqi border forces “cooperated well” to provide security for the pilgrims.

Shalamcheh border crossing, 15 kilometers from the southwestern city of Khorramshahr was the busiest border point after Mehran in Ilam Province.

