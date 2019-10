"Iran’s armed forces have a heavy duty to provide security and effective deterrence against all this animosity, sanctions, pressures and threats against the country. If there is security in Iran is because of this deterrence," said Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri on Tuesday.

“If there is no assault on Iran is because of this effectiveness against pressures,” he added.

