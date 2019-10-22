China’s special envoy confers with Iran's FM on regional developments

“China attaches much importance to peace and stability in the Middle East and is eager to continue consultations with Iran,” said Zhai Jun, China’s Special Envoy on the Middle East on Tuesday.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also welcomed China’s “effective role” for restoring peace and stability in the region.

He mentioned that Iran’s President has proposed Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE) to help calm tensions in the Persian Gulf region.

