Iran's army achieved self-sufficiency in 26 fields: Army commander

Iranian army is ready to share science and innovation in the field of defense and combat with friendly and Muslim countries, said Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari on Tuesday.

He stated that thanks to God, the Ground Force of the Iranian Army in various fields with invention and production has stood on its own feet.

Brigadier General Heidari emphasized that the Iranian Ground Force has managed to produce at least one new defensive achievement each month or make it ready to be produced.

The high ranking military official went on to say that some of the inventive equipment is not publicized in the media to deal with the unforeseen situation of the enemies.

The Ground Force Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army emphasized that the force has the capability to respond to any aggression and stated that this force is deployed on the eastern, western and southwestern borders, and in fact complete security at the Iranian borders in a way that the enemies do not dare to invade our borders.

Brigadier General Heidari said that the presence of the army on the borders of our country means there is no threat at the border, highlighted that the movements across borders are carefully monitored to ensure full security at the country's borders.

He pointed to the capabilities and capacities of the 216th Armored Brigade of Zanjan and stated that this brigade, has always been well-known, successful and proud, with high combat and defensive readiness.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish