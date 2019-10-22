Iran partakes at Tbilisi Silk Road Forum

Shahram Adam Nezhad, Deputy for Transport at the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development is representing Iran, alongside 60 other countries in the forum.

The mission of the forum is to serve as an international platform for multilateral high-level dialogue among senior policymakers, businesses and community leaders to discuss important issues on trade and connectivity, examine challenges facing countries along the New Silk Road connecting East and West, and find common solutions that have a positive impact on the region and the global economy.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a global development strategy adopted by the Chinese government involving infrastructure development and investments in 152 countries and international organizations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas.



