“Persian is the ninth language of the Internet that is we produce content on Internet three times more than the Arabs,” said Surena Sattari, Vice President for Science and Technology on Tuesday.

Persian is also the third fastest-growing content language on the Internet since September 1, according to W3Techs Web Technology Surveys.

Persian is used by 2.1% of all the websites, it reported.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish