Iran some 70% self-sufficient in medicine production

“Fortunately, with an increase in raw materials production we can domestically produce 68.3 percent of our needs to medicine, making the sanctions ineffective,” said Iraj Harirchi, General Deputy at the Ministry of Health and Medical Education on Tuesday.

He added that there is an order to ban imports of those drugs that are produced enough inside the country.

The official assured that there is no shortage or lack of necessary medicine in the country as a consequence of the US coercive economic measures.

9218**2050

