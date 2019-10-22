Iran exports some $180,000 of agricultural products in last five months

“Agricultural goods weighing nearly 2,504,000 tons worth $178.571 were exported during the first five months of the Iranian fiscal calendar (March 21-July 21),” said Abdolmahdi Bakhshandeh, Deputy for Planning and Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Agricultural Jihad on Tuesday.

Agricultural products accounted for 11 percent of the country’s non-oil exports during the last five months.

Iraq, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Pakistán, Russia, India, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Germany and some East Asian countries were the destinations of these products.

Kitchen garden produce, fresh and processed tomato, onion and Persian shallot, apple and dates were the most important exported products.

