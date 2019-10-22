Top comdr lauds Iraqis' hosting Arbaeen pilgrims

In his message, Major General Baqeri thanked the all-out efforts made by Iraqi armed forces, nation, and government for giving services to Arbaeen pilgrims.

Holding Arbaeen rituals in full security and despite arrogant powers' sinister will especially the Zionist regime of Israel, the US and its regional and trans-regional allies which are aimed at creating a rift among Islamic countries once again showed unity, power, and vigilance in Islamic Ummah.

Arbaeen marks the 40th day of martyrdom of Imam Hossein (AS) and 72 of his companions in 680 AD in a land known today as Iraq after they refused to pledge allegiance to the tyrant Yazid.

Every year, Muslim pilgrims from across the world flock to Iraq in the weeks leading to Arbaeen and walk toward Karbala on foot.

