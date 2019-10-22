Defense Minister highlights importance of strong Navy

He made the remarks during a visit to the marine industries.

Being at the point of the arrow of technology and possessing cutting edge products at the level of the international standards are the most important features of the Ministry of defense, said Brigadier-General Amir Hatami.

He said that Ministry of Defense achieved advanced and complex technologies to produce engines and propellers for the marine industries.

He referred to "the geopolitical location of Iran" and the failed plan of the enemy to form a Navy coalition and added that Iran has reached a point of deterrence that no country threatens it.

He said that the extent of threats is changing every day and innovation and creativity are necessary for providing security in different fields.

He said that Iran has changed the sanctions to opportunities by relying on human resources and domestic defense science and that the defense industry has set new progressive, dynamic, and effective records.

