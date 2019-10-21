Iran's Haddadi joins Chinese Nanjing Monkey Kings basketball team

Hamed Haddadi has reached an agreement with the Chinese basketball team Nanjing Monkey Kings to play for the upcoming season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA).

He will join his compatriot Behnam Yakhchali in the Chinese team that stands 11 in the country’s league.

Haddadi played for Champville SC of the Lebanese Basketball League.

Haddadi was the first Iranian to play in the National Basketball Association (NBA) when he debuted with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2008.

He continued playing with the Grizzlies there until 2013, where he got traded to first the Toronto Raptors and then the Phoenix Suns before returning to Iran and then play in China soon afterwards.

He plays at the center position and is 7'2" (2.18 meters) tall and weighs 280 lbs (127 kilograms).

