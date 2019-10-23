Int’l Fisheries Fair gets underway

Iranian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Jihad and Head of Iranian Fisheries Organization Nabiollah Khoun Mirzaei opened the exhibit.

The exhibition features 93 domestic and foreign companies with representatives from Spain, Canada, Turkey and China.

The Fourth International Fisheries Fair is an effective step for the economic development and employment in order to boost production in fisheries activities.

The exhibit focused on a variety of know-how ranging from sturgeon breeding, rehabilitating the sea resources, support for conservation of aquatic genetic resources, development of marine aquaculture aimed at conservation of fresh water resources, development of ornamental fisheries for employment and export, fisheries development and marine resources sustainability program, assistance to natural reproduction of fishes, development of artificial aquatic and natural habitats, promotion of long line fishing methods at the Oman Sea of tuna fish, development of offshore fishing, employment and assistance to the household economy in Makran coastal areas, development of fisheries in the marine cage and study the construction, improvement and organization of fishing ports.

The 4th International Aquatic Fisheries, Fishing, Seafood and Related Industries International Exhibition started Monday at Tehran International Exhibition Center and will be open to interested people for four days.

