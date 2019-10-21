Iran wushu fighters bag gold medals in World Wushu Champs

Mansourian in the weight category of – 70 kg defeated Brazilian rival in the first round and grabbed a gold medal.

She also stood against Russia in the second round of the final match.

Meanwhile, Hashemi in the weight category of – 75 kg overpowered Indian fighter and grabbed another gold medal for the Iranian squad.

The 2019 World Wushu Championships featuring sanda and taolu competitions for both men and women kicked off in Shanghai, China, on Sunday (October 19) for four days.

Representatives from 102 world countries are present in the sports event.

Also, an Iranian - Mehdi Alinejad – was appointed on October 12 by President of the International Wushu Federation Yu Zaiqing as Chairman of World Wushu Championships Supervision Committee for the third consecutive year.

