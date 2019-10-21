SABITI oil tanker to be repaired by Iranian experts

Hamid Rezaian Asl said on Monday that although the main body of SABITI tanker was damaged, we hope that this problem to be resolved as soon as possible.

"We are in the economic war with the enemy, and to the same reason and in order to maintain our self-sufficiency in the shipbuilding industry, all agencies and organizations must involve in the repair and reconstruction of the tanker," he said.

The director of the National Iranian Petroleum Company highlighted the latest status of the oil tanker and the extent of the damages inflicted to its two main reserving tanks on Friday, October 11, said the oil tanker has now entered into the Iranian waters for repair.

Nasrallah Sardashti added that the oil spill was reported in the Red Sea at the time of the accident and was completely contained on the spot.

He said that despite the damage to the ship, the crew of the tanker were safe and healthy.

The oil tanker which belongs to the company sustained damage when it was hit by missiles 60 miles from the Saudi port city of Jeddah earlier on Friday.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi condemned targeting the Iranian oil tanker in the Red Sea, saying that the vessel is currently in stable condition.

He added that over the past months, some destructive moves against the Iranian tankers have been carried out and relative investigations to identify those masterminding the move are underway.

Mousavi also said that those behind the attack should be responsible for their dangerous adventurism.

