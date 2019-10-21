W. Azarbaijan to expand economic cooperation with Turkey

Mohammad Mehdi Shahriari on Monday met with Iranian Ambassador to Turkey Mohammad Farazmand and added that West Azarbaijan is Iran's only border province with Turkey and Europe which enjoys special capacity for trade development in the region.

The official added that West Azarbaijan's is very important in terms of expanding trade and economic relations with Turkey and Europe as Iran's gateway to Europe.

West Azarbaijan has special capacities in medical, transport and agricultural sectors in addition to its specific geographical situation, in which we are ready to cooperate with Turkey, especially its eastern provinces, Shahriari noted.

The governor of West Azerbaijan pointed out that the province produces over 60,000 tons of fruit concentrate as well as more than 1 million tons of apples a year and stated that a significant part are the quality products and export capacity to Turkey that can be used for exports.

Shahriari expressed satisfaction over meeting with the Iranian ambassador to Turkey and expressed the hope that the visit would help further develop the province's relations with the country.

Visiting the common borders of Iran and Turkey and meeting with economic activists is the most important purpose of traveling to West Azarbaijan, he said.

Mohammad Farazmand added that the will of the high ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkey is to enhance the comprehensive communication and develop relations between the border provinces and West Azarbaijan can play an effective role in the development of these communications.

All 550 kilometers of the Iranian border with Turkey is in West Azarbaijan province, according to IRNA.

West Azarbaijan province share borders with the provinces of Agri, Aykdir, Van and Hakkari in eastern Turkey.

