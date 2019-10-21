US seeking global fascism through commercializing security

The result of this policy is to create imaginary and artificial threats and to work with regional and trans-regional allies in instigating the fear of others, especially with regard to Russia, China and Iran, justifying the presence, deployment of new bases and further intervention in various areas including West Asia, East Asia and Southeast Asia and the borders of Eastern Europe, the return to the Cold War era, while plundering these areas under the pretext of securing the allied to prevent the world's most vital needs, namely peace, security and sustainable development, he said.

He referred to the policy of expanding weapons accumulation in the region with the motto of maintaining military balance, expanding and increasing the presence of failed Takfiri terrorists in Iraq and Syria to other regions and countries, activating the historic Korean Peninsula tension with unstable policies of the US and other emerging crisis areas, including the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean, as other security threats.

The military official went on to say that today, we need the serious determination of all countries to firmly fight terrorists and eliminate the causes, growth and intensification of terrorist currents, and the most urgent need in today's world is to condemn terror and violence, stop aid and political support, military and financial support of terrorists, assisting legitimate governments, and meeting the will of the people and providing humanitarian relief to those affected by the war and helping to bring stability, security, peace and tranquility to the nations.

He highlighted the instability, insecurity, violence and terrorism in today's world as the result of conditions created and developed by the United States over the last three decades to stabilize the unipolar system.

