NAM expert meeting kicks off in Baku

The participants which are from 120 members states are to discuss paving the path for holding the 18th Non-Aligned Movement Summit slated to be held during October 25-26 in Baku.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Gholam-Hossein Dehqani heading an expert delegation attended the event.

Speaking to IRNA, Dehqani said the Non-Aligned Summit is held every three years and currently the chairmanship of the Summit has been ceded to the Republic of Azerbaijan after more than three years.

He added that the final document of the summit consisting of political, international, regional and crisis will be discussed during the meeting.

He noted that the Israel's aggression on Palestinians and regional states and also current developments and crises are among major topics to be discussed during NAM summit.

He went on to say that the joint statement of NAM leaders will be discussed and two documents will be presented for foreign ministers' meeting.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish