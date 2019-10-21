FM Zarif says many countries moving away from dollar

Zarif visited the Freedom Innovation Factory (Pardis Technology Park’s branch in Tehran) and got acquainted closely with the startups active in the innovation center.

The Iranian foreign minister told reporters on the sideline of the visit that he was delighted to see young people, each of whom can make a huge impact on global markets and expressed hope that the government can remove the barriers that the US irrational and cruel sanctions have created for these youth to be more active on the international scene.

Commenting on the Foreign Ministry's help in lifting sanctions on Apple and Google, the top diplomat noted that the Communications Ministry is pursuing this directly. We also help. The duty of the Foreign Ministry is to make US sanctions illegal in the world. Of course, the US has a lot of power in the market. The power of the dollar is a great power.

"The power of the US market and the need for different companies to market the US is significant, but that doesn't mean the United States can continue to do so in a permanent way," he said.

Zarif said that for some time "we have endured pressures, which of course also concern us that people are enduring the pressures".

The Iranian foreign minister went on to say the US cannot deal with "our young people and the ability we have cannot be made by Americans. Now we see that many countries have decided to distance themselves from the US dollar as much as possible, which is an important development. The work that is currently being done in the country makes us say we have a prosperous future.

He also said about his own statements in an interview with Yemen's Al-Masira that he was ready to travel to Riyadh to settle disputes with Saudi Arabia and reiterated that nothing special has happened. We were always ready to travel to neighboring countries and go to neighboring countries.

The head of the diplomatic apparatus said that the hand of the Islamic Republic was always extended to the countries of the region and if there is readiness in the neighboring countries, we would be ready to cooperate.

