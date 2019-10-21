Larijani: Iran supports Syria's territorial integrity

Larijani made the remarks in a meeting with Syrian ambassador to Tehran Adnan Mahmoud on Monday.

Maintaining the territorial integrity of Syria has always been in the focus of the Islamic Republic of Iran and it would consult with other countries in this regard, he said adding that any damage to Syria's territorial integrity will exacerbate the problems of its people.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will support the security and stability of Syria," he said.

Adnan Mahmoud, the Syrian ambassador to Tehran, for his part referred to the Turkish invasion of Syria, saying that despite Turkey's agreement with the United States to stop the war, the Turkish invasion of Syria continues and the Turkish army has deployed forces across the border and even into Syria.

Even yesterday, Erdogan stressed that the safe zone that Turkey is seeking to establish in Syria would be 444 kilometers long and 32 kilometers deep.

Thanking the Islamic Republic of Iran for its efforts, the ambassador went on to say that with the defeat of the US plan in Syria, the creation of a safe zone for Turkey should be prevented.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi in his weekly press briefing referred to the attacks of the Turkish army to northern Syria and said Iran understands Turkey's concerns but believes that Ankara should respect the territorial integrity of Syria.

There are many agreements that can be offered as solutions to the problem, he said.

National sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syrian should be respected by all the regional countries, he said adding that any concerns should be removed through peaceful mechanisms like the Adana Agreement which has been signed between Syria and Turkey.

