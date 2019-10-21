Iran Gov't spox terms Israel as unwanted element in region

The Zionist regime of Israel is so alien with the region that has to send its representatives secretly to the meeting, Rabiei said at his weekly press briefing.

He described the Israeli regime as an unwanted element in the region and said that its viewpoints are not crucial for Iran and the security of the Persian Gulf.

Rabiei reminded some of the regional states of how it would be possible to safeguard the region by the participation of a regime that has created insecurity in the Persian Gulf more than others.

"We have always declared our position that security in the Persian Gulf will not be possible without regional countries, he said adding Iran cannot be eliminated from security equations of the region," he added.

In response to a question on the recent statement of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)A and its moratorium to Iran, Rabiei said the government has put the issue on the agenda and emphasizes reinforcing Iran's national interests in ratifying FATF bills.

FATF bills are not limited to Iran and the countries in the world have been advised to fight money-laundering and fighting financing of terrorism and most of the countries have joined it, he said.

Fighting terrorism and terrorism financing are among Iran's objectives, he reiterated.

He noted that the issue will have consequences for Iran's economy and will create serious problems for financial and trade interactions.

