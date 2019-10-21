5.6 Richter tremor jolts southern Iran

Speaking to IRNA, Morteza Salimi said the earthquake happened at 14:28 hours local time (9:58 GMT) and at the depth of 9.8 km underground.

He added that the rescue and assessment teams were dispatched to the site immediately after the accident happened.

No reports have yet been released on the possible casualties of the accident, Salimi noted.

The epicenter of the quake was located at the longitude of 53.97 degrees and latitude of 27.05 degrees.

9376**2050

