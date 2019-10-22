Poland committed to economic cooperation with Iran

Speaking to members of the Alborz Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Thomas Purdue said Poland's economic activists had set out to expand trade with Alborz province.

"However, we are determined to develop trade relations and ties with Iran regardless of the US sanctions," he said.

The economic attaché of the Polish Embassy in Iran, commended Alborz Chamber of Commerce and Industry Exhibition of Industrial and Industrial Capabilities, saying: "The province has high industrial potentials."

"Poland welcomes cooperation in the fields of pharmaceuticals, machinery and agriculture with Alborz province," said Purdue.

