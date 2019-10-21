Iran seeks dialogue with regional countries: Spox

Iran wants the best for the regional countries, especially Bahrain, said Mousavi in his weekly press conference on Monday, in response to Bahrain's foreign minister claiming that Iran is sending weapons to that country.

Mousavi said that these people cannot sleep well unless they make such accusations once in a while.

He added that Iran's plans are all on the table, they can refer to those to keep a bit away from problems.

Regarding the health conditions of Masoud Soleimani, the Iranian scientist detained in the US, Mousavi said, "Unfortunately, we have no access to him. We just know he is in no good condition," adding that Iran has sent numerous messages to America to let him have basic rights.

He added that about 20 Iranians have been baselessly accused of trying to circumvent the US sanctions and detained in the US, which is "against the law". It is actually "abduction and hostage-taking."

Mousavi said Iran has protested to both the US and the other countries that responded positively to the US, and added that Iran has given them a list and is ready to extradite.

Regarding the elections in Afghanistan, he said that Iran supports a unified Afghanistan and the legal government of the country. Iran supports no groups inside Afghanistan, though all the Afghan groups should be a part of the government, whose solution is dialog without foreign interference.

About the developments in Lebanon, he said that the government and the people of Lebanon are wise and mature, and Iran will not interfere in the internal affairs of countries, hoping that they will pass through this issue, too, as they have resolved issues before.

Mousavi commented on the sanctions the US has imposed on Halkbank in Turkey, saying that such sanctions imposed by the US are all "irregular and legally baseless" and are rooted on US bullying against Iran and other independent countries.

Saying that the US "economic terrorism" is against the principle of free trade, Mousavi hoped that the world will realize the unilateralism and bullyish measures and try to fight back.

